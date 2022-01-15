Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

