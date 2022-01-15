FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $34.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.62.

FIGS opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

