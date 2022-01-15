Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 433.6% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 26.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 412,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.