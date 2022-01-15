FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.30 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003075 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005095 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 803,894,829 coins and its circulating supply is 468,312,114 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

