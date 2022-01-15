First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $$15.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

