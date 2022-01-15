First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
First Derivatives stock opened at 25.20 on Wednesday. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of 25.20 and a 12 month high of 46.63.
About First Derivatives
See Also: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.