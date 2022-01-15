First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

First Derivatives stock opened at 25.20 on Wednesday. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of 25.20 and a 12 month high of 46.63.

About First Derivatives

FD Technologies Plc is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. The firm is involved in the provision of a range of software and consulting services to finance, technology, retail, pharmacy, manufacturing, and energy institutions.

