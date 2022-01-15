First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Down 55.4% in December

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 145,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $60,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

