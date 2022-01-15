First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 2,483.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,100,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

EMGF stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

