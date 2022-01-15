First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 166 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

