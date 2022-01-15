First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $123,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,979 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,346,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

