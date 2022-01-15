First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 362.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $85.92 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

