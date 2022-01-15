First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1,939.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $86.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

