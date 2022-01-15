First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

