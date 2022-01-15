First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 93.8% in December

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE FEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 8,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

