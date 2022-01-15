First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 93.8% in December

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE FEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 8,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
