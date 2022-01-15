First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.49

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.49 and traded as high as $20.21. First United shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 4,744 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $133.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $234,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the third quarter worth about $283,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 17.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

