Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $204.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.65.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

