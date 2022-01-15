Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Down 76.8% in December

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FLME stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Flame Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

