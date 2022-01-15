Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £175 ($237.55) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($237.55) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($230.76) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($203.61) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.98) to £171.90 ($233.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £163.51 ($221.95).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR stock opened at £112.75 ($153.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($267.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is £129.27. The stock has a market cap of £19.79 billion and a PE ratio of -271.03.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.