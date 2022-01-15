Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Get Flywire alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $17,524,319 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flywire (FLYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.