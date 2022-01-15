Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,512.35

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,512.35 ($20.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,375 ($18.66). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,392.50 ($18.90), with a volume of 38,831 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,512.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,489.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £816.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

