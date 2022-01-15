Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

