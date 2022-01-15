Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.95

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.95 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 102.39 ($1.39). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,028,232 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 152.26 and a quick ratio of 152.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.63. The company has a market capitalization of £623.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

