Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $419,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,583. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.51.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

