Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

