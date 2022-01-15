Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDD. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $310,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

