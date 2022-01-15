Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

