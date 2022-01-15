Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $150.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

