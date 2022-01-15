Forsta AP Fonden Buys 14,300 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.