Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.