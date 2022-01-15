Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 133,900 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,350 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,287 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $204,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 755,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

