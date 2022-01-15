Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,700 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.06. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.86.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

