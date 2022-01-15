Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Western Union were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

