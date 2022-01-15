Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $71.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

