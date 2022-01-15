Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the December 15th total of 436,400 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,116. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 168,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 90,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

