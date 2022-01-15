Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.05.

Fortinet stock opened at $312.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

