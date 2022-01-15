Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.58.

NYSE FTS opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 105,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Fortis by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 72,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 115.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

