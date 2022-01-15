Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,298. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. FOX has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

