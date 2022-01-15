Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

FRON opened at $9.76 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

