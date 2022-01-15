FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Position Boosted by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814,233 shares during the quarter. FTAC Athena Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.6% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.09% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAA. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

