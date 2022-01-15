FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 707,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,385,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,464,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,500,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $16,037,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 65,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

