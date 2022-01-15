FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 21417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Specifically, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. As a group, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.