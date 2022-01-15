FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.29 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.29 billion and approximately $314.95 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $45.40 or 0.00105639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,438,474 coins and its circulating supply is 138,569,138 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

