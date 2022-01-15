fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FUBO. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 319,843 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.