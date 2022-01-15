FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.