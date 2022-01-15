FY2021 EPS Estimates for AXT, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXTI. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

AXT stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

