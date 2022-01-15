FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Truist Securities

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Truist Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $7.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.75. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.96.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.