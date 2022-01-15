FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cellebrite DI Ltd Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cellebrite DI in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

CLBT opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

