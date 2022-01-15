FY2022 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Raised by Analyst

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Infosys by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

