FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $7.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.96.

LULU stock opened at $328.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $54,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.