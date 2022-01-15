FY2022 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Decreased by KeyCorp

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

